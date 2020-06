India and China on Wednesday agreed to ensure expeditious implementation of the understanding on disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh as decided in a meeting of senior military commanders on June 6, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The two sides held diplomatic talks through video conference on the border standoff in midst of fresh details emerging that China has strengthened its position in several areas in eastern Ladakh including Galwan Valley where a violent clash on June 15 left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

People aware of the development said China has significantly ramped up its military presence in several other key sectors along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

Here are the major developments we know so far following the Galwan Valley face-off between the two sides:

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan speaks out over border tension with China

Amid reports of Chinese build-up at the border, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said India should force China back by all means as its arsenal is not meant for "hatching eggs". Chowdhury also noted that India is in a "catch-22 situation" and should not allow it to be cowed down by the "red army".

"China is furtively and fervently encroaching our land in a steady manner, much to the peril of Indian security and territorial integrity. It is a catch-22 situation for us, but we cannot afford ourselves to be cowed down by the red army," he said on Twitter.

"They are to be repulsed back by whatever means, our arsenals are not meant for hatching eggs, so strike back, drive back, force back the Chinese aggression, god will be Indian in deciding the course of conflict," he also said in another tweet.

Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said in spite of all endeavours to diffuse the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control which even resulted in death of 20 Army personnel, China is hell-bent upon altering the status quo.

Exporters raising concern over consignment hold-up by Hong Kong, Chinese customs: FIEO

Some exporters have raised concerns over consignments being held back by Hong Kong and Chinese customs in response to a similar action allegedly being taken by Indian authorities at Chennai port, FIEO said on Thursday.

"We have been given to understand that customs is physically examining all imports from China which is delaying clearance, adding to the cost of imports," PTI quoted Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said in a letter to Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.

He said that some exporters have informed that, in response to such action, Hong Kong and Chinese customs are also holding back export consignments from India.

Chinese imports continue to be held back at ports as Customs orders thorough examination

Import shipments originating from China and Hong Kong are held back at major Indian seaports and airports since Monday, sources with knowledge of the matter have told CNBC-TV18.

Customs authorities in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad have ordered these consignments to undergo a “100 percent examination” at the item-level, leading to significant delays. Even those shipments which have been given an Out of Charge (OOC) order are being held back at ports and container freight stations.

Authorities have instructed that "Open and de-stuff all container cargo and examine 100 percent (all packages) at the item level. Verify declared quantity, description, address, other notification claimed valuation, and check for concealment", according to information accessed by CNBC-TV18.