India and China border tensions renewed this week as troops on both sides remain locked in an over three-months-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

Here's what we know so far in the latest of the series of the tense face-off between the two sides in eastern Ladakh:

India denies China allegations of transgressions at LAC; firing of warning shots

The Indian Army on Tuesday denied China’s allegations that it crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired warning shots in the air during a recent confrontation. In a statement, the Army reported, "China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing.”

China alleges transgressions by Indian Army; firing warning shots at PLA personnel

China said early on Tuesday that the border troops of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took “countermeasures” after the Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Tso. PLA border troops were “forced to take countermeasures” after Indian Army soldiers fired at them near the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso, a statement issued by China’s western theatre command (WAC) said.

The latest confrontation occurred on the southern bank of the Pangong lake. The section of this expansive lake are controlled by both India and China. Both sides are locked in a stand-off at Finger 4 of Pangong Tso along the LAC. As per India, the LAC is located at Finger 8. The large strip of land between Finger 4 and 8 used to be patrolled by both sides before tensions escalated in May.

Tensions flared up again in after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake a week back when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the prolonged border row.

FILE-In this June 17, 2016, file photo, an Indian tourist rides on a horse back at the Pangong Lake high up in Ladakh region of India. Tensions along the China-India border high in the Himalayas have flared again in recent weeks. Indian officials say the latest row began in early May when Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC. India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Diplomacy on the SCO sidelines—Rajnath meets his Chinese counterpart

On 5th September Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations in Moscow. Defence Minister emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of a large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements. Singh and Wei met for 2 hours and 20 minutes on the sidelines of a gathering of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

PM Modi’s surprise visit in the aftermath of the Galwan clashes

**EDS: TV GRAB** Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (L) arrives for an interactions with the security forces personnel in Leh, Friday, July 3, 2020. PM Modi interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). (DD News/PTI Photo)(PTI03-07-2020_000049B)

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in July, Prime minister Narendra Modi reached Ladakh on a surprise visit. Modi interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. He was also briefed by senior Army officers. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range. This surprise visit clearly was to address the befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh.

The Galwan clashes

Indian and Chinese troops clashed on June 15 in Galwan Valley with at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed. The clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.