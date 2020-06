Beijing on Friday issued a fresh statement on the India-China border tensions with the country's foreign ministry claiming that the whole of Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control.

China's foreign ministry claimed that Chinese troops have been patrolling the area "for years" and that India unilaterally changed the status quo of control and management since April.

"The Galwan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in the west section of the China-India boundary. For many years, the Chinese border troops have been patrolling and on duty in this region," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press conference that was held before PM Modi's address yesterday.

The ministry added that India has “unilaterally and continuously built roads, bridges and other facilities at the LAC in the Galwan Valley”.

Zhao, in the statement, said that Indian troops trespassed into China's territory on May 6 and “built fortification and barricades, which impeded the patrol of Chinese border troops”. This, Zhao said, forced Chinese troops to respond.

The ministry said that India had agreed to not patrol and build facilities in Galwan. India “promised that they would not cross the estuary of the Galwan river to patrol and build facilities”, it said, adding that both the sides agreed for a phased withdrawal of troops on June 6.

The ministry, however, further claimed that India violated the agreement on June 15 and “once again crossed the Line of Actual Control for deliberate provocation". It claimed that Indian troops "violently attacked the Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus triggering fierce physical conflicts and causing casualties”.

The ministry also added that both the sides will hold a second commander level meeting soon. "India-China agreed to cool down the situation as soon as possible as per bilateral agreements," it said.

According to the Indian Army, violent clashes took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 during the de-escalation process in Galwan region of eastern Ladakh.