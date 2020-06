Amid the ongoing border tussle between India and China, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has stressed on the need to impose a greater economic cost on China.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate organization has batted for a ban on Chinese apps and said that there is a need to stop the country's participation in the government tenders.

"India should look at imposing special tariffs on China on the lines of the European Union," SJM said.

It also said that the Chinese investments in India need greater scrutiny as they threaten our national security.

The members of SJM protested outside the Chinese embassy on Wednesday after at least 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Reports from various other sources indicate that the Chinese side too suffered significant casualties, including the Commanding Officer of the unit killed in the confrontation.