Politics
India cannot be refugee capital, says govt on Assam NRC; SC rejects re-verification plea
Updated : July 19, 2019 03:11 PM IST
The govt had argued for a 20 percent sample re-verification in districts bordering Bangladesh.
State coordinator seeks time till August 31 for publishing the final NRC.
