INDIA bloc forms crucial 13-member coordination committee — who are in the top panel

Opposition parties under the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) announced a 13-member coordination committee on Friday, September 1, at its meeting in Mumbai. The newly-appointed committee will be responsible for streamlining the process for pre-election alliances. It will decide on the national agenda, common campaign issues and programme outlines.

Leaders from parties of the INDIA bloc met in Mumbai for a two-day convention to discuss the roadmap and structure of coordination for taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, JDU President Lallan Singh, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, CPI leader D. Raja, former Jammu & Kashmir CM and National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah, PDP Chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti are part of the 13-member panel.

Another member from the CPI will be included in the committee later. The Opposition bloc is yet to announce a convener for the alliance.

The coordination panel could play a significant role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A deeper look at the people behind the names:

K.C. Venugopal

The Congress general secretary is considered close to the Gandhi family. He is a trusted aide of Rahul Gandhi and played a key role in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. A member of the Rajya Sabha, K.C. Venugopal comes from Kerala.

Sharad Pawar

Former Maharashtra CM and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is a political stalwart. While his political power appears to be fading with the infighting within the NCP and the Pawar family, the veteran leader is known for pulling out an unexpected move at any time. A mass leader, Sharad Pawar brings a vast experience to the bloc and his presence will definitely boost the Opposition parties’ chances in Maharashtra.

Tejaswi Yadav

Tejaswi Yadav has secured a prominent role in the Opposition unity efforts. The deputy CM of Bihar has proven his mettle as a popular leader despite limited experience. In the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi has brought the Rashtriya Janata Dal to the centre stage of Bihar politics. His presence in the committee gives the INDIA bloc a young face as well as an OBC leader.

Raghav Chadha

Another young face on the committee, Raghav Chadha has emerged as the trusted aide of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal in the recent years. Starting off as a spokesperson for the party, Raghav played a key role in AAP’s successful election campaign last year. He has also become a fierce critic of BJP inside the House.

Lallan Singh

After a feud with his former trusted aide R.C.P. Singh, Nitish Kumar made way for the appointment of Lallan Singh as Janata Dal (United) national president. An upper caste face, Lallan Singh has the complete trust of the Bihar CM.

Sanjay Raut

When Shiv Sena’s decades-long alliance with the BJP came to an end after the 2019 state elections, Sanjay Raut emerged as the most trusted lieutenant of Uddhav Thackrey. He also played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, ultimately paving the way for Thackeray’s appointment as CM.

Hemant Soren

A tribal face, Hemant Soren has successfully carried the baton of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) from his father Shubu Soren. Despite threats to his government, Soren has managed to steer steady his ship. His inclusion gives INDIA a strong tribal face to bank on.

Javed Ali Khan

A comparatively lesser-known inclusion from the Samajwadi Party, Javed Ali Khan is a Rajya Sabha MP and comes from western UP. A Muslim face, he started his political career as a student leader and was the general secretary of the Students' Union of Jamia Millia Islamia Univesity.

M.K. Stalin

Despite the Modi wave in 2019, M.K. Stalin steered the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu to a clean sweep. Stalin has aggressively taken on the BJP-led central government. He has pushed for Dravidian politics and enjoys popular support in the state. His presence in the alliance gives the INDIA bloc a strong leader in southern India.

D. Raja

A Dalit face, D. Raja is the general secretary of the Communist Party of India. He is currently the only member of the Left parties in the INDIA coordination committee. Raja brings vast experience to the table and could play a key role in strategy formation for taking on the BJP.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah was under house arrest for several months after the abrogation of Article 370. Abdullah brings in a young Muslim face to the alliance and enjoys a good rapport with national media as well as other political parties.

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti served as Jammu & Kashmir's last chief minister before its statehood was taken away in 2019. Mufti's PDP ran the government in alliance with BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee

A virtual number two in the Trinamool Congress after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee has also found a place in the INDIA bloc’s 13-member coordination committee. He is known for his organisation skills and looks after the party's functioning in the state. West Bengal is among the states where BJP is facing a tough battle.