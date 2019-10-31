India and Germany to sign 15 MoUs during Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit

India and Germany are likely to sign 15 MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) during the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel from November 1 to 2.

“The whole focus of the visit is to elevate the trade partnership and open up new areas for cooperation", said a diplomatic source. India and Germany are likely to ink MoU’s on civil aviation, smart cities, skill development, artificial intelligence, green and urban mobility, start-ups, strategic projects and agriculture.

Chancellor Merkel will be accompanied by 12 cabinet ministers and a large business delegation as well. The primary focus of the visit is the fifth round of inter-governmental consultations.

Merkel would have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of officials and a one on one meeting is also scheduled. The German Chancellor will participate in two meetings with business leaders and a visit to Continental's auto components manufacturing plant in Manesar is also scheduled.

The visit assumes importance in light of the recent resolution passed by the German parliament to upgrade ties with India. In fact, during a discussion in parliament, German foreign minister Heiko Maas described India as a pillar of stability in South Asia.

"It would be dangerous from a European point of view to constrict Asia policy too much to China, especially as we have a partner in India that is much closer to our values and our understanding of democracy”, he said. It is clear that Germany sees India as a natural partner at a time when China’s growth is a concern.

In an interview to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, deputy leader of the Christian Democratic Union Johann Wadephul said, “Although Europeans benefit from business dealings with China, Beijing's stated aim to become the world's dominant technological and economic player by 2049 means that China poses a growing economic challenge for Europe."

Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at approximately $20 billion and German companies have invested $11.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 2000.

Chancellor Merkel would receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the Chancellor may remain seated during the recital of the national anthem of both countries on account of her medical condition.

"There was a request from the German government to allow the Chancellor to remain seated during the national anthem as she has been having difficulty in standing without support and we have respected the request”, said an official requesting anonymity.