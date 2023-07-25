INDIA alliance to move no-confidence motion to make PM Modi speak on Manipur

The decision to move the no-confidence motion was taken during a meeting attended by INDIA MPs in Parliament on Tuesday morning. The opposition leaders weighed various options and concluded that this motion would be an effective way to force the government to initiate a discussion on the sensitive issue of Manipur violence. The opposition strategy to hold the government accountable on this matter will also extend to the Rajya Sabha.

The alliance of 26 opposition parties in India, known as INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), is gearing up to submit a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha. The motion is aimed at compelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament. Senior leaders of the opposition front have confirmed their intention to submit the notice on Wednesday.

The alliance has already prepared a draft of the no-confidence motion and is in the process of obtaining the necessary 50 signatures of Members of Parliament (MPs) to support it. The notice must be submitted before 10 am on Wednesday for it to be read out by the Speaker in the House.

The decision to move the no-confidence motion was taken during a meeting attended by INDIA MPs in Parliament on Tuesday morning. The opposition leaders weighed various options and concluded that this motion would be an effective way to force the government to initiate a discussion on the sensitive issue of Manipur violence. The opposition strategy to hold the government accountable on this matter will also extend to the Rajya Sabha.

One of the senior leaders of the alliance stated that submitting the no-confidence motion with 50 MP signatures would require Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue. If he still refuses to speak, it will send a clear message that he is avoiding accountability. The opposition parties are determined to ensure that the Prime Minister addresses the nation's concerns and provides clarity on the situation in Manipur.

The two largest parties within the INDIA alliance, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have engaged in discussions regarding the potential use of the no-confidence motion route to compel the Prime Minister to speak about the Manipur issue in Parliament. The Congress has issued a whip requiring all its members to be present in the house at the time of the motion.

Congress senior spokesperson Manish Tewari emphasized that in a democracy, all instrumentalities available under parliamentary rules remain open. He pointed out that the Prime Minister's address to both Houses of Parliament on the Manipur issue is crucial given the sensitivity and severity of the situation that the region has faced in recent days.

Other members of the opposition, including Karti Chidambaram and Gaurav Gogoi, also voiced their support for the no-confidence motion. They stressed that the primary objective of the INDIA alliance is to make the Prime Minister speak in Parliament. They criticized the diversionary tactics employed by the government and expressed their determination to focus on the pressing concerns surrounding Manipur.

Catch the live updates here

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reminded them of their previous failed attempt in 2018 when a no-confidence motion was brought against the government. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, emerged victorious with over 300 seats. However, the opposition used the debate to criticize the government on various issues, including farm distress, economic slowdown, and rising incidents of lynching.

The no-confidence motion is a parliamentary procedure that can be initiated by any member of the Lok Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha outlines the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member must provide written notice of the motion before 10 am, and the Speaker will read it out in the House.

For the motion to proceed, it must have the support of at least 50 members. The Speaker will then announce the date for the motion's discussion, which must be within 10 days of its acceptance. If the motion is not discussed within this period, it will be considered failed.

If the government fails to prove its majority in the House during the no-confidence motion, it must resign. The strength of the Lok Sabha is currently 543 seats, with five vacancies. The BJP-led NDA holds over 330 seats, while the INDIA alliance has over 140 seats, and over 60 members belong to parties not aligned with either group.

In addition to the no-confidence motion, the opposition parties are planning to send a delegation of MPs to Manipur over the coming weekend, with one MP from each party joining the visit.

Home Minister Amit Shah writes to opposition leaders

Seeking to break the current logjam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday sought "invaluable cooperation" of the opposition to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament and asked them to rise above party lines to find a "permanent" solution to the embroglio in a "harmonious" way.

In identical letters in Hindi to opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shah said the people of Manipur want that MPs of all political parties give them confidence that the lawmakers are united and committed to the peace of Manipur.

Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Chowdhury is the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

Shah said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, rising above party lines.

He said Manipur was experiencing a new era of peace and development during the last six years of the BJP rule but some court orders and some incidents resulted in violence in Manipur during May.

The home minister said some "shameful incidents" also came to the fore after which people of the country, the Northeast and especially Manipur are expecting from Parliament that, rising above party lines, the leaders will stand with the people of the state.

"Earlier also our great Parliament has done it. The opposition is demanding that the government gives a statement but I want to tell you that the government is ready not only for a statement but also for a full-fledged debate.

"But the cooperation of all political parties is expected. I urge all the opposition parties to come forward for discussion in a cordial atmosphere.

"Come, let's rise above party lines to find a just and permanent solution for the challenges before the country in a harmonious way," he wrote.

Shah said as representatives of the people, it is the collective duty of all MPs that they serve the interests of citizens and work towards the betterment of the country.

"As you know Manipur is a very important border state of the country. The rich cultural heritage of the state is the jewel of the country's culture.

"Lok Sabha has a special place in the democratic structure of the country. Our country is the mother of democracy and the world's largest democracy, Parliament represents the hopes, aspirations, problems and worries of the 140 crore population of the country," he said, adding, "I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue".

(With agencies inputs)