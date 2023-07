INDIA alliance's night protest against AAP MP Sanjay Singh's suspension, Manipur situation to end today

Leaders of the INDIA alliance are adamant on PM Narendra Modi's statement on the situation on Manipur in Parliament. Both Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attempted a statement in the Lower House but the Opposition created an uproar.

Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA protested throughout the night on the Parliament premises against the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and over their demand that the prime minister open the debate on Manipur in the House.

The protest, which began on Monday morning, will end at 10:45 am on Tuesday. Leaders of the INDIA alliance took turns with a team sitting near the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises through the night.

#WATCH | Delhi | Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continue their sit-in protest over the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. pic.twitter.com/VnQo48qkok — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

Leaders of the INDIA alliance are adamant on PM Narendra Modi's statement on the situation on Manipur in Parliament. Both Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attempted a statement in the Lower House but the Opposition created an uproar.

News agency PTI reported Singh called up Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader TR Balu and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to convey the government's intention of discussing Manipur. However, none of them relented on their demand for the prime minister to make a statement on the matter in Parliament , reports said.

With inputs from PTI