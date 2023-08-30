INDIA Mumbai meet — AAP says Kejriwal not in race for PM; BJP tweets 'Terminator' PM Modi always wins

As the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) prepares for its third meeting in Mumbai, there has been speculation over the prime ministerial candidate for the bloc. The two-day conclave, slated to begin on Thursday (August 31), is anticipated to make significant announcements, including the establishment of a coordination committee, a common minimum programme, and plans for nationwide agitations and seat sharing.

In the lead-up to the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had floated the idea of Arvind Kejriwal as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the alliance. However, AAP's Chief Spokesperson Atishi Marlena officially clarified that Arvind Kejriwal is not in the race for the PM's position.

She stated, " This might be the personal opinion of the chief spokesperson. But Arvind Kejriwal is not at all a part of the PM race. AAP is a part of INDIA alliance because India needs to be saved today. The country, its constitution and its democracy need to be saved... I officially say that Arvind Kejriwal is not a candidate for the PM post. "

This clarification follows AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's statement proposing Arvind Kejriwal's name for the prime ministerial candidacy. While this sentiment had generated discussions within the Opposition, the official stance from the party leadership remains focused on collective efforts rather than individual ambitions.

a light-hearted post on social media. In a humorous tweet featuring an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi morphed into the Terminator, the BJP commented, "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins." As the Opposition hammers out its internal dynamics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded to the news with

Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. pic.twitter.com/IY3fYWMzbL — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2023

The INDIA alliance, consisting of 26-27 parties, is set to address crucial matters during the meeting, such as state and general elections strategies. The alliance's logo will also be unveiled during the event. With the backdrop of rising inflation and economic challenges, the alliance aims to present a united front against the current regime's policies.

Additionally, the Opposition alliance faces speculation regarding the choice of a coordinator or chairperson to lead the bloc. There were earlier reports of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressing his displeasure at not being named the convener of the INDIA alliance.

However, Kumar reiterated that he is not seeking any leadership position and aims solely to unite the Opposition. "I don't want to become anything. I have been telling you this again and again. I have no such desire. I just want to unite everyone," he said.