INDIA alliance MPs to wear black dress in Parliament for not allowing discussion on Manipur violence

The monsoon session of Parliament is being marred by repeated adjournements as opposition MPs have been protesting against the government for not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not making a statement in both houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.

Leaders of INDIA alliance will wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on situation on Manipur and not starting a discussion on their no-confidence motion.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on behalf of INDIA alliance, moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The parties will strategise on the motion and will seek an immediate discussion on it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted the no-confidence motion but is yet to decide on date and time.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue. We don't know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion. We know that this will not bring down the government, but we have no choice. The Prime Minister of the country should come in front of the country and speak on Manipur."

