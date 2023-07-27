INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur on July 29, 30

1 Min Read
Previously, the opposition leaders have been denied permission to visit the violence-hit state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, had visited a few places in Manipur earlier.
MPs from the Opposition alliance INDIA will visit Manipur on July 29 and 30 to assess the situation in the state which is torn with ethnic violence since May 3.
Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told news agency PTI that a delegation of over 20 MPs will visit Manipur this weekend.
Meanwhile, the MPs are demanding a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state and also a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same. The monsoon session of Parliament is marred with adjournments as the Opposition has been creating ruckus on the issue.
The Congress has also moved a no-confidence motion in this regard in the Lok Sabha which was accepted by Speaker Om Birla. The date and time for the discussion is yet to be decided.
