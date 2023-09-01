INDIA Mumbai Meet | Uddhav Thackeray vows to fight 'jumlebaaz' and 'mitr-parivaarvaad' politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is a member of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), announced on Friday (September 1) the united front's commitment to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and to combat tyranny, 'jumlebaaz' (deceptive politics), and 'mitr-parivaarvaad' (cronyism). This announcement was made as part of the resolutions passed during the third meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai.

Thackeray asserted, "Day by day, INDIA is getting stronger. As we are getting closer and going ahead step by step, INDIA's rival is getting worried. We have decided that in the upcoming election we will fight against tyranny. We will fight against all 'jumlebaaz' and we will also fight against 'mitr-parivaarvaad'."

The Shiv Sena leader did not mince words when he addressed the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan, describing it as an election promise that was forgotten after the election victory. "But after winning the election, all those who gave 'saath' were kicked out," he said.

"Once they won, it was 'vikas' for the friends," Thackeray remarked, a reference to the government's perceived favouritism towards certain industrialists, particularly Adani. "Everyone else was left out. We will not allow this 'mitr-parivaarvaad' to go on." he said.

Thackeray also drew attention to the recent announcement of relief in LPG prices, highlighting that people were aware that LPG prices had been consistently increased over the years. "This relief was announced, which is hardly anything considering how the rates were increased earlier," he noted.

Thackeray's strong words came as the INDIA alliance passed several resolutions during their meeting:

1. INDIA seat sharing: The alliance resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as much as possible. Seat sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and "concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take.”

2. Campaigns and theme: INDIA parties will organise public rallies in various parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance. The theme of their campaign will be ‘Judega Bharat Jeetega India,’ and it will be launched in different languages, starting from the third week of September.

3. INDIA convenor and committees: A 13-member coordination committee was constituted, featuring prominent leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Sharad Pawar, M.K. Stalin, Abhishek Banerjee, Sanjay Raut, Tejaswi Yadav, Lallan Singh, Raghav Chadda, Hemant Soren, Jadhav Ali Khan, D. Raja, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

4. INDIA logo: While initial reports suggested the unveiling of the INDIA alliance logo, sources now told News18 that four designs have been finalised and are under discussion. There is no clarity on whether it will be finalised today (September 1), they said.

5. More parties waiting to join INDIA: Leaders from the INDIA coalition hinted at the possibility of more parties joining their ranks, but they emphasised that admission would be regulated based on consensus among the existing partners. Meanwhile, Deccan Herald reported that at least nine parties are waiting to join the INDIA alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray reiterated the importance of strengthening the unity and sovereignty of the country and protecting the Constitution and democracy. However, the decision on the prime ministerial face of the INDIA alliance was deferred to a later date.

The Mumbai meeting also delved into discussions about the government's decision to call a five-day special session of Parliament and whether the government plans to club the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls with the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, and that the alliance should be prepared for it.

Prominent leaders attending the meeting included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others.