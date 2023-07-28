INDIA alliance likely to meet in Mumbai on Aug 25, 26; seat sharing for 2024 LS polls on agenda

An 11-member coordination committee has already been finalised and will have one member each from the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and the CPI(M).

Twenty-six parties under INDIA coalition will hold the next meeting on August 25 and 26. This is the first meeting which will be held in a state where none of the INDIA alliance members are in power. The Mumbai Summit is likely to discuss on seat sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be hosted jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, with support from the Congress, news agency PTI reported.

The first meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United in Patna and the second was hosted by the Congress in Bengaluru.

PTI quoted sources saying that an 11-member coordination committee has already been finalised. The committee will have one member each from the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Samajwadi Party and the CPI(M). The other smaller parties in the coalition will not get a berth in the committee.

In the Bengaluru Summit, the Opposition parties decided on naming the alliance INDIA and the tagline 'Jeetega Bharat'.

With inputs from PTI