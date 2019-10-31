#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
India adjusts protocol on account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's health

Updated : October 31, 2019 09:45 PM IST

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the Indian government has decided to tweak protocol following a request from the German government.
Merkel has had trembling bouts during at least three public appearances recently.
India adjusts protocol on account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's health
