India adjusts protocol on account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's health

German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is in India for a two-day visit will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A similar welcome has been accorded to most visiting heads of state, but in a break from protocol, we may see the 65-year-old Merkel sitting on a chair rather than standing while national anthems of both countries play out.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the Indian government has decided to tweak protocol following a request from the German government.

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 that the German government has made this request on account of the Chancellor’s medical condition.

“Due to her medical condition, certain provisions from the order relating to the national anthem will be invoked to allow German Chancellor to be seated, while the national anthems of both countries are playing during the ceremonial reception,” said official requesting anonymity.

Merkel has had trembling bouts during at least three public appearances recently. She was first seen shaking back and forth in June, during the welcome ceremony for the Ukrainian President in Berlin.

The leader has told journalists that she is doing fine and there is nothing to worry about. “I understand questions about my health and I have already given an answer to this. It is important that I commit myself to the responsibility of acting as head of government. I just would say you have known me for some time and I can perform this role,” she said.

The German leader is known for her work ethic and late-night negotiations over the last 14 years. She is now in her fourth term as chancellor and has said that she would leave politics after her term ends in 2021.