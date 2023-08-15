PM Modi hits out at Opposition in I-Day speech, says India needs to get rid of dynasty politics | WATCH

In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'parivarvaad' parties cannot strengthen the democracy in India. Watch as he speaks from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition while delivering a speech on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. He said the life mantra for a few political parties is "party of the family, by the family and for the family". He went on to say that India needs to get rid of this dynasty politics.

PM Modi said, "Today, 'parivarvaad' (dynasty politics) and appeasement has caused much misfortune for our country...'parivarvaad' parties cannot strengthen the democracy in India. For them, their life mantra is — party of the family, by the family and for the family..."

"Therefore, it is important that India gets rid of this dynasty politics in a bid to strengthen the democracy of India," he added.