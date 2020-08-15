  • SENSEX
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Middle class will benefit most from our 'Ease of living' initiatives, says PM Modi

Anshul | Published: August 15, 2020 08:23 AM IST

event highlights

Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. This year's function at Red Fort is different from the earlier years with extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While, there is a small gathering at the Red Fort this year, in line with Home Ministry guidelines, the people have been requested to stay home for the celebrations in view of the pandemic. 

