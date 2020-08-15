Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Middle class will benefit most from our 'Ease of living' initiatives, says PM Modi

Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. This year's function at Red Fort is different from the earlier years with extra precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While, there is a small gathering at the Red Fort this year, in line with Home Ministry guidelines, the people have been requested to stay home for the celebrations in view of the pandemic.
Aug 15, 2020
08:27
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Our farm sector needs to evolve in line with requirements of world, says PM Modi
There was a time we imported grains; but today our farmers are producing enough not just for India but also for those in need across the world. Our farm sector needs to evolve in line with requirements of world; Value addition is required for our farm sector: PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020
08:25
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Bringing co-operative banks under RBI supervision will protect savings of the middle class, says Prime Minister
Aug 15, 2020
08:21
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: The middle class will benefit most from our 'Ease of living' initiatives, says PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020
08:19
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer, says PM Modi
An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created: PM Narendra Modi on #IndependenceDay
Aug 15, 2020
08:17
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: World has shown confidence in India, says PM Modi
The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy, said PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020
08:14
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: 'Make in India' must go hand-in-hand with 'Make for the world', says PM Modi
Last year, #FDI into India went up 18 percent YoY, a new record; 'Make in India' must go hand-in-hand with 'Make for the world', said PM Narendra Modi.
Aug 15, 2020
08:11
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Spending on infra is good way to give boost to economy, says PM Modi
We will spend over Rs.110 lakh crore on National Infra Pipeline Project, projects have been identified. Its well recognised that spending on infra is a good way to give a boost to the economy: Prime Minister
Aug 15, 2020
08:08
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local', says PM Modi
The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020
08:05
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi raises 'Vocal for Local' call to achieve 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution: PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020
07:59
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: India can't keep exporting raw material to world, says PM Modi
In his nation address, PM Modi said that we can't keep exporting raw material to the world.
Aug 15, 2020
07:56
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates:Confident we'll achieve 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', says PM Modi
I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal: PM Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Aug 15, 2020
07:53
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for 130 crore Indians
Amid #COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today, said PM Modi on the 74th #IndependenceDay today.
Aug 15, 2020
07:47
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates:This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, says PM Modi
In his nation address, PM Modi said, "This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety".
Aug 15, 2020
07:45
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Modi pays homage to COVID-19 warriors
We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID-19, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them: PM
Aug 15, 2020
07:41
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi begins his address from ramparts of the Red Fort
Earlier, PM Modi paid his respects to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day2020.
Aug 15, 2020
07:35
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day today. The PM is being assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the National Flag.
Aug 15, 2020
07:28
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates: 35 Delhi Police personnel awarded Police Medals
Thirty-five Delhi Police personnel, including four women, have been conferred the Police Medal for their services, according to a list released by the police.Sixteen personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, three the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 16 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Independence Day.