Independence Day 2019: When and where to watch PM Modi's live speech today

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation and deliver his sixth speech from the Red Fort today.



सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Modi, who won this year's Lok Sabha elections in a landslide victory, was elected the Prime Minister for the second term. Since taking office for the second time, the Modi government has made many changes in the country, especially the historical abrogation of Section 370 and 35A, that provided special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Independence Day will be televised live from the Mughal-era fort by Doordarshan, once the festivities begin at 7.30 AM. Here's where you can watch it:

You can catch the Prime Minister Modi's speech on the CNBC-TV18 Live TV and CNBC-TV18.com. You can also watch it on our Facebook handle

You can also watch it on the following YouTube channels:

https://www.youtube.com/user/narendramodi

https://www.youtube.com/user/DoordarshanNational

https://www.youtube.com/user/PMOfficeIndia

https://www.youtube.com/user/BJP4India

You can also check the following Facebook handles to catch the speech live:

https://www.facebook.com/narendramodi

https://www.facebook.com/DoordarshanNational/

https://www.facebook.com/BJP4India/