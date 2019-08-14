Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Independence Day 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today

August 14, 2019

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Doordarshan as well as All India Radio in Hindi followed by English.
Following the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort on Thursday morning followed by an address to the nation from the Mughal-era fort in New Delhi.
Independence Day 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today
