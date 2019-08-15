Politics
Independence Day 2019: PM Modi unfurls tricolour, addresses nation from Red Fort
Updated : August 15, 2019 07:51 AM IST
Earlier he paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat and drove straight to the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort.
Later, he received a Guard of Honour from a contingent of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
This will be his sixth consecutive address to the nation as the Prime Minister ever since the BJP-led NDA first stormed to power in 2014.
