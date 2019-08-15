Business
Independence Day 2019: PM Modi says wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion; they are wealth of India
Updated : August 15, 2019 09:50 AM IST
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, he said wealth creation is a great national service.
This is the third time in one year that Modi has stood up for corporate India.
