Independence Day 2019: PM Modi says wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion; they are wealth of India

Standing up for the India Inc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and that they are country's wealth and should be respected.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day, he said wealth creation is a great national service.

"Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed," he said. "Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India's wealth and we respect them."

This is the third time in one year that Modi has stood up for corporate India.