Independence Day 2019: PM Modi expresses concern about India's rising population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, expressed concern over the population explosion in the country.

Talking about water conservation, the Prime Minister said: "India understands the importance of water conservation and thus, a new Ministry for 'Jal Shakti' has been created."

He also paid tribute to the those who laid their lives for the independence of the nation.

"There were many who laid their lives for the nation. Many were hanged to death for our freedom. Today I remember all of them. Today, for the development of our free India, everybody who has contributed to this, I remember all of them."