Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Independence Day 2019: PM Modi expresses concern about India's rising population

Updated : August 15, 2019 08:25 AM IST

Independence Day 2019: PM Modi expresses concern about India's rising population
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV