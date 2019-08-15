Independence Day 2019: Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the government will launch a Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households and resolved to spend more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore in coming years.

In his Independence Day address, Modi said half of the country's households do not have access to piped water.

"I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent," he said.

Modi said for water conservation, efforts need to quadruple in the next five years as to what was done in the last seven decades.

He also hailed his government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day, Modi said: "The government is yet to complete 10 weeks and we have provided speed to the development programme. We did not wait even a day to start our work.

"In this short span of time, we have taken important steps in every sector. Article 370 and 35A being revoked from Jammu and Kashmir is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel."

He said the work which was pending for the last 70 years was accomplished in less than 70 days under his government.

The Prime Minister said everyone wanted Article 370 to be scrapped, but they were waiting for the appropriate time.

He added that his government had taken important steps to end triple talaq, for the welfare of farmers and traders and also to make the medical sector even more people friendly.

Talking about water conservation, the Prime Minister said: "India understands the importance of water conservation and thus, a new Ministry for 'Jal Shakti' has been created."

He also paid tribute to the those who laid their lives for the independence of the nation.

"There were many who laid their lives for the nation. Many were hanged to death for our freedom. Today I remember all of them. Today, for the development of our free India, everybody who has contributed to this, I remember all of them."