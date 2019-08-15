Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Independence Day 2019: Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households, says PM Modi

Updated : August 15, 2019 08:41 AM IST

Modi said for water conservation, efforts need to quadruple in the next five years as to what was done in the last seven decades.Â 
He said the work which was pending for the last 70 years was accomplished in less than 70 days under his government.
Talking about water conservation, the Prime Minister said: "India understands the importance of water conservation and thus, a new Ministry for 'Jal Shakti' has been created."
