Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), will succeed Anil Baijal as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Baijal, who was the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, resigned from his post on May 18 citing ‘personal reasons’.

Saxena is the first corporate businessman to have been selected for the role of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?

Born on March 23, 1958, Saxena did his graduation from Kanpur University in 1981. He is a trained pilot with a license. In 1975, he founded a student union of Mardhan Singh Inter-College Talbehat, in Lalitpur district of UP and was elected its general secretary.

With an experience of over three decades, Saxena is one of the well-known personalities from the corporate and social sector. According to his profile on the KVIC website, Saxena is a “philanthropist in vision and corporate scientist in action”.

Saxena started his career as an assistant manager for JK Group. He worked in the company for 11 years and rose to the post of general manager, responsible for the proposed Port Project in Gujarat. He later became the CEO and director of the Dholera Port Project.

Activist

In 1991, Saxena founded a non-profit NGO National Council for Civil Liberties (NCCL), based in Ahmedabad. The NCCL, which is recognised by the Union law ministry, countered social activist Medha Patkar and her Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) that opposed the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat.

Saxena’s NCCL led demonstrations and outreach programmes in support of the dam. The group also filed cases and issued statements against Patkar and actor Aamir Khan who supported her.

Chairman of KVIC

In October 2015, Saxena was appointed as the chairman of KVIC and was given an extension in 2019. In the last seven years, he has been instrumental in implementing a number of schemes and products such as ‘Honey Mission’, ‘Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana’, ‘Leather Artisans’ Empowerment’ and Khadi Prakritik Paint.

Other activities

In November 2020, Saxena was made a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for the following year.

He was appointed by the Centre as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence in March 2021.

In 2020, he was nominated as a member of the ‘research council’, topmost decision-making body of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology.

He is also a ‘Member of University Court’ of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, since 2019.

Awards

A recipient of several awards, Saxena was honoured with the “Outstanding Contribution to Environment Protection and Water Security” award in Gujarat in 2008 by the United Nations Decade of Education for Sustainable Development (UNDESD).