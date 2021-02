PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and said that his words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India.

“The speech by President showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti’,” Modi said.

He said that the way India helped itself and the world during the COVID-19 crisis was a turning point, adding, "Predictions were made India cannot survive as a nation, but people of our country proved them wrong. We are now a ray of hope for world."

"The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We'll have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

On the farm laws, Modi said that the government respect farmers who are voicing their views and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them.

He said that the three farm laws were passed through an Ordinance and later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation.

“Three farm laws were brought in by the government, these agricultural reforms are important & necessary. Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws,” he added.

As the Congress staged a walkout, the Prime Minister said those who are disrupting the House are doing so as per a well-planned strategy as they are unable to digest that people can see the truth.

He said that argument that “no one asked for these farm laws” is not a valid one.

"Accepting/refusing depends on you. It's not compulsory. Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for nation's progress. Laws were made against Triple Talaq & Child Marriage for progress," Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)