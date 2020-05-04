  • SENSEX
In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening

Updated : May 04, 2020 07:21 AM IST

As concerns mount about his reelection bid, Trump stuck to his relentlessly optimistic view of the nation's ability to rebound soon.
The president's aides believe restarting the economy, even with its health risks, is essential to a victory in November.
