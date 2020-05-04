Economy In televised town hall, Trump pushes for economic reopening Updated : May 04, 2020 07:21 AM IST As concerns mount about his reelection bid, Trump stuck to his relentlessly optimistic view of the nation's ability to rebound soon. The president's aides believe restarting the economy, even with its health risks, is essential to a victory in November. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365