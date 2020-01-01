In Pictures: Ten most improved passports of the past decade

10: South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has made it to the list after showing a remarkable 70 percent increase in its passport power after gaining 53 visa waivers. (Photo by Phillip Capper/ Wikimedia Commons)

9: Another Southeast Asian island nation, Timor Leste, comes next with an impressive 55 visa waivers. (Photo by José Fernando Real/ Wikimedia Commons)

8: Next on the list is the Pacific island nation of Micronesia, which gained 57 visa waivers. (Photo by Abasaa/ Wikimedia Commons)

7: Palau and the Marshall Islands came next on the list. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Valcarcel/ Wikimedia Commons)

6: The former Soviet republics of Moldova and Georgia also secured a position in the rankings. (Photos by Levan Gokadze/ Wikimedia Commons)

5: Making it to the top five with over 60 waivers is Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Photo by Julian Nyča/ Wikimedia Commons)

4: With an additional 65 visa-free and visa-on-arrival destinations for its citizens, Albania takes fourth place. (Photo by Albinfo/ Wikimedia Commons)

3: Ukraine, another former Soviet republic, makes it to the top three after its passport enjoyed close to 70 waivers. (Photo by Skoropadsky/ Wikimedia Commons)

2: Taiwan, despite being in the midst of continuing Chinese pressure came next with close to eighty visa waivers between 2010 and 2019.