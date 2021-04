India

In pictures: First phase of polling completed in Assam and West Bengal

The first phase of voting in Assam and West Bengal was carried out on Saturday amid fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outcome of the assembly polls in both states will be crucial for all political parties involved, particularly BJP that is looking to retain power in Assam and defeat ruling TMC in Bengal amid stiff challenge posed by ongoing farmer protests and economic downturn due to the pandemic.

Election workers carry Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district. (Image: Reuters)

Election officers carry election material before leaving for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Assam state elections in Majuli. (Image: AP)

Security officers patrol along the river Brahmaputra during the first phase of Assam state elections in Majuli. (Image: AP)

A woman checks the temperature of a voter before he casts his vote at a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district. (Image: Reuters)

An armed policeman wearing a face shield stands guard as women wait in line to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the first phase of the West Bengal state election in Purulia district. (Image: Reuters)

Women wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal state election in Purulia district. (Image: Reuters)

An elderly tribal Mishing man Lakkhi Payeng, 112, takes help before proceeding to cast his vote during the first phase of Assam state elections in Majuli. (Image: AP)

An elderly tribal Mishing displays the indelible ink on her finger after casting her vote at a polling centre during the first phase of Assam state elections in Majuli. (Image: AP)

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the first phase of elections in West Bengal state in Medinipur. (Image: AP)

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the first phase of elections in West Bengal state in Medinipur. (Image: AP)

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes outside a polling booth during the first phase of elections in West Bengal state in Medinipur. (Image: AP)

Tea garden workers wearing face masks stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Assam state elections in Jorhat. (Image: AP)

Tea garden workers wearing face masks stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Assam state elections in Jorhat. (Image: AP)

A police officer sprays sanitiser on the hands of voters at a polling station during the first phase of Assam state elections in Jorhat. (Image: AP)

Published : March 28, 2021 06:05 PM IST