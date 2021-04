India

In pic: Polling commences in Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

Updated : April 06, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Polling has commenced across four states and one union territory for the election of representatives to the state assemblies. While the election will directly affect the fate of four states and union territory, its outcome will have a far-reaching impact on the national level. (With agency inputs)

Voters are provided basic precautions against the pandemic in a polling booth in Howrah. Polling began at 7 am on for 31 seats in the third phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security. (Image: CEO West Bengal, Twitter)

An official checks the temperature of a voter in front of a polling booth in Howrah. (Image: CEO West Bengal, Twitter)

Voters queue in front of a polling booth in Mahe to cast their votes. Polling in the single phase of assembly election in Puducherry began on a brisk note with people queuing up early at the booths to cast their vote. (Image: CEO Puducherry, Twitter)

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arriving with his wife to cast his vote in Kannur. (Image: IANS)

Congress leader AK Antony comes out after casting his vote at Government High School, Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram. (Image: ANI)

Voters queue in front of a polling booth in Kollam as polling for all the 140 assembly seats began in Kerala. (Image: CEO Kerala, Twitter)

People queue in front of a polling booth in Kerala. (Image: CEO Kerala, Twitter)

Voters stand in front of a polling booth in Assam where polling for 40 seats in the final phase of the assembly elections has commenced. (Image: CEO Kerala, Twitter)

Actor turned politician Kamala Haasan comes to vote along with his daughter. (Image: ANI)

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam casts his vote in Periyakulam. (Image: ANI)

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini arrive at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur, Tamil Nadu, to cast their vote. (Image: ANI)

