Politics

In Pics | Second phase of polling commences in Assam and West Bengal

Updated : April 01, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Polling has commenced for the second phase of polls across Assam and West Bengal. While at stake are 39 assembly seats in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal, the focus is definitely on Nandigram constituency where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

CNBCTV18.com

Polling has commenced for the second phase of elections across Assam and West Bengal. (Image: News18)

The focus is definitely on the Nandigram constituency where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is pitted against her protege turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari. (Image: News18)

In West Bengal, a total of 171 candidates -- 152 male, 19 female -- are in the fray today across four districts of South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Bankura. (Image: News18)

The polling that commenced at 7 am will continue till 6 pm. (Image: News18)

COVID-19 protocols for the voters including social distancing and thermal screening are being maintained. (Image: News18)

Women have turned out in large numbers in the morning hours of Assam polls as overall situation remained peaceful. (Image: News18)

The situation is similar in West Bengal were many, including the first-time voters, reached polling stations well before the voting began to decide the fate of 171 candidates. (Image: News18)

TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who is possibly facing the biggest challenge of her political career, has decided to stay put in Nandigram for the night and travel to North Bengal tomorrow morning. The change is perceptively to boost morale of TMC workers in Nandigram in anticipation of the day ahead.(Image: News18)

All eyes are set on the high-profile Nandigram constituency, where the Chief Minister is pitted against Adhikari, her one-time loyalist-turned-rival. Banerjee is seeking a third term in office from Nandigram Assembly constituency of Purbo Midnipur district. (Image: News18)

Nearly 700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been almost deployed in West Bengal to ensure a completely peaceful and fearless environment for polling.(Image: News18)

Around 31,000 Central Armed Police Force personnel, along with thousands of state security force personnel, have been deployed to maintain law and order in Assam. (Image: News18)

Published : April 01, 2021 10:05 AM IST