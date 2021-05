India

In Pics: Assembly elections 2021—From Kamal Haasan to Saayoni Ghosh, film stars in the fray

Updated : May 02, 2021 06:59 AM IST

In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, many celebrities threw their hat in the ring to try their luck in the political sphere. Parties across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala had given tickets to many of the people's favourite to woo voters. But will celebrities be able to make a mark in the polls? The answer will be known on May 2. Here are the celebrities who contested this election season:

West Bengal: Actor Paayel Sarkar contested on the BJP's ticket from Behala Purba. She had joined the saffron party in February this year.

West Bengal: The TMC fielded actor Saayoni Ghosh from Asansol Dakshin. Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo had won the Asansol seat twice - in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal: Popular Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta was the BJP candidate from the Chanditala assembly seat in Hooghly. He had joined the party in February this year.

West Bengal: Tollywood actor Sayantika Banerjee contested from the Bankura constituency on the TMC ticket. She will compete against BJP candidate Niladri Sekhar Dana.

Tamil Nadu: Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018. He contested from the Coimbatore South constituency against BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan.

Tamil Nadu: Actress Khushbu Sundar joined BJP in October 2020 and contested from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai. She began her political career with the DMK in 2010 and was part of the Congress party between 2014 ad 2020.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of DMK chief MK Stalin. He contested from the Chepauk constituency in Chennai, from where his late grandfather and DMK chief, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, contested his last polls.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Sripriya is a core committee member of Makkal Needhi Maiam. She contested from the Mylapore constituency in Chennai against sitting MLA R Nataraj of the AIADMK.

Kerala: National award-winning film actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has been fielded by the BJP-NDA from the Thrissur constituency. He had unsuccessfully contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur.

Kerala: Pala MLA, Mani C Kappan, who switched over to the Congress-led UDF camp, after the LDF denied him the seat, is once again trying his luck from the same constituency. He contested against Jose K Mani, leader of the Kerala Congress (M) faction.

Kerala: Playback singer Daleema Jojo is the LDF candidate from the Aroor Assembly constituency. She contested against UDF candidate and sitting MLA Shanimol Usman.

Kerala: Dharmajan Bolgatty is making a debut on the Congress ticket. He is contesting from the Balussery seat.

