In Pics | Key contests to watch out for in Puducherry

Updated : May 02, 2021 12:18 AM IST

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes as per COVID-19 guidelines for the Assembly polls held on April 6 in Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results. The union territory of Puducherry registered 81.70 percent polling in the Assembly elections for all 30 segments, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Here are the key contests to watch out in the union territory:

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK is one of the key contenders for power. Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy. Three-time Chief Minister N Rangasamy is contesting from two constituencies (Thattanchavady and Yanam) in the elections.

The AIADMK convenors A Anbalagan and Om Sakthi Segar –other key contenders - are testing their luck in Uppalam and Orleanpet segments respectively. Anbalagan has been holding the Uppalam constituency consecutively since 2001.

Om Sakthi Segar who was elected to the Assembly on two occasions in the past from Nellithope has now moved to Orleanth which is a new turf for him. (Image for representation purpose)

Four former Ministers M O H F Shah Jahan, M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan are contesting from Kamaraj Nagar, Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar respectively.

Shahjahan had been contesting from Kalapet segment all along but now he is fielded by the Congress in Kamaraj Nagar and he is pitted against the BJP candidate A John Kumar.

The election witnesses John Kumar and his son Richards fighting the poll on BJP ticket.

Richards is contesting from Nellithope constituency.

