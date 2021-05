In pics | Kerala assembly elections 2021: Here's a list of key constituencies & candidates

Nemom: In the 2016 Assembly polls, Nemom grabbed national headlines, when the BJP opened its account in the Kerala Assembly when its star candidate—former union minister O Rajagopal defeated CPI-M leader V Sivankutty and left the Congress-led UDF candidate, a former state Minister V Surendran Pillai of the then Janata Dal (U), a poor third. The CPI-M for long has been taunting the Congress that it allowed Rajagopal to win by bringing a weak candidate and with O Rajagopal himself publically stating about the alleged backchannel vote trading between UDF and BJP, winning the seat has become a prestige issue for the Congress who has fielded sitting MP and son of former CM K Karunakaran, K Muraleedharan as their candidate. However, with BJP fielding former Meghalaya governor Kummanam Rajasekharan to retain the seat and CPM fielding Sivankutty to take back its former stronghold the seat is the most talked-about seat in the state. (Image: IANS)