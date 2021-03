Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed women players of the country while addressing the 75th episode of Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mithali Raj for becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to have made ten thousand runs.

"She has inspired many through her two-decade-long career. Her story of hard work and success is an inspiration to not only women but also men cricketers," he added.

He also lauded badminton player PV Sindhu for her achievements, who finished runners-up at the Swiss Open earlier this month.

“In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally,” the Prime Minister said.

During his radio broadcast, Modi also recalled that in March last year the nation first heard about the Janata curfew. The Janata curfew was imposed on March 22 last year on the prime minister's appeal. "From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19," he asserted.

Asserting that adopting modern practices in the agriculture sector is imperative, he said in every aspect of life newness, modernisation is essential. "In India's agriculture sector, modernisation is the need of the hour. It has been delayed and we have already lost a lot of time," the Prime Minister said in his 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The Prime Minister's call for embracing modern practices in agriculture comes at a time when hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The government has maintained that these reform laws will boost farmers' income by bringing investment, modern practices and allow them to sell their produce anywhere across the country at the best prices.