    Homepolitics News

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Himachal Pradesh elections: One of the BJP's main strengths is the blemish-free term of incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Find out all about its weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has released the party’s manifesto for the state. It promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to take place on November 12. The results will be announced on December 8.

    The saffron party extended 11 commitments surrounding jobs for youth and women welfare in its manifesto.

    Here’s a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of the party in the poll-bound hill state.

    Strengths: The BJP’s incumbent Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has enjoyed a blemish-free term. The party is depending on several development projects and government promises to win this year’s election. Thakur has managed to get Congress bigwigs such as Harsh Mahajan to cross over and join the ruling party.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP promises Rs 51,000 for girls' marriage and 3 free LPG cylinders

    Weaknesses: The saffron party has been gripped by rebellion with several ticket aspirants — who were not named in the candidate list for the elections — either quitting the party or announcing that they will contest as Independents. The BJP did not give tickets to 11 sitting MLAs.

    The BJP has also suffered due to infighting within political families. The party’s ‘one family, one ticket’ rule has come to bite it as disgruntled Hiteshwar Singh, a Kullu royal, threatened to contest elections as an Independent candidate from Banjar after the BJP fielded his father, former BJP state president Maheshwar Singh, as the candidate from Kullu (Sadar).

    The party later revoked his candidature and fielded school lecturer Narottam Thakur from Kullu just before the nomination process closed on October 25. This angered the veteran BJP leader. However, following a closed door meeting with Nadda, Maheshwar Singh agreed to withdraw his nomination.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: Full list of BJP, Congress candidates

    Opportunities: With less than a week to go for the polling, 26 Congress leaders quit the party and joined the ruling BJP today, November 8, India Today reported. Among them were former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini and former district vice president Amit Mehta. 

    The AAP’s entry into the elections could be an advantage for BJP as the party could eat into the seats of the Congress.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh elections: Which way will the influential Apple farming community swing? Here’s a ground report

    Threats: BJP now has to face challenges not just from the Congress party but also Independents, some of whom are former BJP leaders.

    Former BJP candidates and local leaders such as Praveen Sharma, the party’s media co-in charge, and K.L. Thakur, former BJP MLA, have voiced displeasure against being denied BJP ticket.

    Despite the threat of being suspended from the party, Thakur organised a rally themed, ‘Mera kasoor kya hai (What’s my fault?),’ which drew a large crowd.

    In Dharamshala, around 200 supporters of the saffron party resigned after sitting BJP MLA Vishal Naihariya was denied a ticket in the elections.

    Also read: The BJP seems ahead in Gujarat, but AAP may emerge as a challenger to Congress | View

    In Aani, hundreds of BJP supporters raised slogans against the party’s high command in the presence of incumbent MLA Kishori Lal. The supporters later resigned over the poll ticket being given to Lokender Kumar.

    “Congress is still in the game, and there is anger among the people on governance issues. Also, the entry of newcomer AAP could influence the results in a state where victory margins tend to be slim,” Indian Express quoted a veteran journalist as saying.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags

    Assembly ElectionsBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Himachal Pradesh

