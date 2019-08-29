Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

In-fighting in BJP for Delhi CM face ahead of assembly elections, says AAP

Updated : August 29, 2019 08:20 AM IST

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said there is in-fighting among local BJP leaders for being projected as the chief minister face for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.
Speaking to the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP leaders in Delhi are sacrificing public interest in the desperation to become the chief minister.
The Rajya Sabha MP said a number of battles going on between BJP leaders for the post of chief minister that these people are not able to decide who will run which program.
In-fighting in BJP for Delhi CM face ahead of assembly elections, says AAP
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV