Politics
In-fighting in BJP for Delhi CM face ahead of assembly elections, says AAP
Updated : August 29, 2019 08:20 AM IST
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said there is in-fighting among local BJP leaders for being projected as the chief minister face for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital.
Speaking to the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP leaders in Delhi are sacrificing public interest in the desperation to become the chief minister.
The Rajya Sabha MP said a number of battles going on between BJP leaders for the post of chief minister that these people are not able to decide who will run which program.
