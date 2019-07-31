In another step towards lateral hiring, Department of Economic Affairs invites applications from experts for various positions

The Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry has invited applications for the vacancies in the department for the posts of Young Professionals and Consultants.

In the advertisement titled, ‘Invitation of applications for appointment as Young Professionals and Consultant in the Department of Economic Affair, Ministry of Finance,’ the department has sought application from experts in the field to be appointed for a period of not more than three years. However, a Young Professional if further selected as Consultant can work for a further 3 years, subject to a maximum period of 4 years in both positions together.

People applying for the post of Young Professional should be not more than 35 years old. In terms of educational qualification, they should have a Masters’ degree in Economics/Finance or MBA (Finance) or LLM/PG Diploma in Law.

When it comes to the post of Consultant, the candidate should be not more than 50 years old. In terms of educational qualification, they should have a Masters’ Degree in Economics /Finance or MBA (Finance) or LLM/PG Diploma in Law with minimum three years’ Post –Qualification relevant Professional/academic/ research experience.

The post of the “Young Professional’ comes with a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 40,000 while that of the consultant comes with a fixed remuneration of Rs 80,000.

All interested individuals are directed to apply online only through the department’s website and by no other means.

The development is significant has it shows the government’s willingness to further employ experts from various fields of expertise in key positions instead of depending solely on bureaucrats, especially the IAS cadres.

Earlier in April, in a move that surprised many, the UPSC had announced the results of nine lateral hires on contract at the level of joint secretary in various departments and ministries.