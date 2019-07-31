Politics
In another step towards lateral hiring, Department of Economic Affairs invites applications from experts for various positions
Updated : July 31, 2019 01:31 PM IST
People applying for the post of Young Professional should be not more than 35 years old.
When it comes to the post of Consultant, the candidate should be not more than 50 years old.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more