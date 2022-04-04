Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as Pak caretaker PM

Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was on April 4 nominated for the office of the caretaker PM by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country. Former information minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Fawad Chaudhry said the premier made the decision after approval from the party's core committee.
The announcement comes after President Arif Alvi sent letters to Prime Minister Khan and leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on April 4 seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.