#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'

Updated : January 05, 2020 07:34 PM IST

Khan said that there is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities".
He also alleged that the Indian police, supported by the government, are leading attacks against Muslims.
India has strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.
Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Bharti Airtel gets shareholders' nod to raise $2 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV