Imran Khan condemns Nankana Sahib incident, says it goes against his 'vision'
Updated : January 05, 2020 07:34 PM IST
Khan said that there is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities".
He also alleged that the Indian police, supported by the government, are leading attacks against Muslims.
India has strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.
