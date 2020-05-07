  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

IMD starts putting out weather forecasts for areas in PoK

Updated : May 07, 2020 03:10 PM IST

The IMD has started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5.
These cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division.
IMD starts putting out weather forecasts for areas in PoK

You May Also Like

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement