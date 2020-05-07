Economy IMD starts putting out weather forecasts for areas in PoK Updated : May 07, 2020 03:10 PM IST The IMD has started including Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, which are parts of PoK, under the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological sub-division since May 5. These cities of PoK have now found a place in the overall forecast of the northwest division. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365