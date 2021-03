A Special NIA court in Mumbai extended the custody of suspended police officer Sachin Vaze till April 3.

Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

Vaze told the court that he is being made a scapegoat and has nothing to with the case.

"I was investigating officer of the case for one and a half days, and did whatever I could in that capacity. But there was a sudden change in some plan somewhere. I went to the NIA office on my own and was arrested," the police officer said, adding he had not confessed to anything.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, told court that everybody was shocked to find that a policeman was involved in the crime. During the probe, the NIA recovered 62 bullets from his house and it needed to probe why they were kept there, Singh said. The police department had issued Waze 30 bullets of which only five were recovered, and the rest were yet to be found, the ASG added

Vaze is also facing heat in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the explosives-laden Scorpio car. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. His wife had accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Jaljeet Singh on Tuesday said that Sachin Vaze was involved in the murder of Thane-resident Mansukh Hiran.

Vaze (49) is a former 'encounter specialist' and is credited with eliminating many criminals in 'encounters'.