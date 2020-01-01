#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

ILP comes into effect in Manipur from today

Updated : January 01, 2020 10:48 AM IST

The state cabinet chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday gave its nod to implement ILP in Manipur.
Earlier, the Centre said that states and areas, protected by the ILP and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution would be exempted from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
ILP comes into effect in Manipur from today
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki December auto sales rise 3.9 percent YoY to 1.33 lakh units

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

10 things to know before the opening bell on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV