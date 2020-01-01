ILP comes into effect in Manipur from today

The Inner Line Permit (ILP) has come into effect in Manipur from January 1, 2020, making it the fourth northeastern state after Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to come under the ILP regime. The state cabinet chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday gave its nod to implement ILP in Manipur. According to a gazette notification dated December 31, 2019, the Manipur Inner Line Permit guidelines shall apply to the entire state.

“The ILP counters shall now be opened at every police station along the border. We had a meeting of SPs [superintendent of police], DCs [district collectors], SDOs [sub divisional officers] and police personnel who will be at these offices to personally handle the issue. We should not harass anybody or create a panic situation because it is a normal Act within the constitution. For the time being, it will be issued as per the ILP rules present orally,” said CM Singh, adding that one should not create confusion over the cut-off base year, which will “automatically come up along with the NRC”.

“Any person who is not indigenous person of state of Manipur or permanent resident of the state of Manipur, and entering the state, shall obtain a permit to enter the state called ‘Inner Line Permit’,” the gazette notification stated.

Four types of ILPs have been listed in the notification:

1. Special Category Permit — It will be issued by the home department for “special category people including government contractors, investors, and traders with business establishments in the state or intending to do business in the state”. The ILP would be issued for a period of three years subject to renewal. The person seeking this category of ILP will have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 in the first instance and Rs 10,000 during renewals.

2. Regular Permit — This category of ILP will be issued by all deputy commissioners in their respective districts or any other agency authorized by the state government. This permit would be “normally issued to individuals who visit the state frequently subject to sponsor by any permanent resident of the state and will be initially issued for a period of six months”. A fee of Rs 500 in the first instance and Rs 1,000 for every renewal has to be paid for anyone seeking regular permit.

3. Temporary Permit — It will be initially issued for 15 days to tourists, business representatives, or those who visit for a short period subject to production of valid identity card. This permit can be issued by all deputy commissioners in their respective districts, deputy resident commissioners or officer on special duty of Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati, SDOs and officer-in-charge of police stations in notified places, Imphal Airport or any other agency authorized by state government. Any person applying for temporary permit shall have to pay a fee of Rs 100 in the first instance and Rs 200 for renewal.

4. Labour Permit — This will be issued by deputy labour commissioner or any other competent authority under the state government for group of labourers brought by any contractor or firm, or company or individual for construction work. This ILP will be issued to the labourers for a maximum period of six months in the first instance, and could be further extended for another six months.

The renewal of permits will be issued upon receipt of application from the individual or agency for maximum two terms. One can apply for ILP directly through prescribed format or through the online system when introduced.

The notification further stated that besides indigenous people, permanent residents of Manipur and their families, the All India Service Officers belonging to Manipur cadre and their families, central and state government officers and families, members of central paramilitary forces and armed forces and families, all executive members of recognized national and state political parties and students admitted to various educational institutions in Manipur holding valid ID card shall be exempted from ILP.

Further, check gates shall be functional at entry and exit point in Mao, Jiribam, Jessami, Moreh, Behiang and Sinjowl. The notification explained that checking will be done inside vehicles, as far as possible, and that there shall be no harassment to visitors and undue delay would be avoided.