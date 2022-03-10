Iglas Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Iglas Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Iglas is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Iglas legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Iglas was won by Rajveer Diler of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Rajendra Kumar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by RLD's Triloki Ram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajveer Diler garnered 128000 votes, securing 54.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 74800 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 32.02 percent.

The total number of voters in the Iglas constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Iglas constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.