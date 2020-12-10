Politics If old Parliament gave direction to post-independence India, new one will witness making of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Updated : December 10, 2020 04:04 PM IST The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events. This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.