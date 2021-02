Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Mamata Banerjee and said that by the time the election ends, she will also chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“If slogans of Jai Shri Ram are not raised here, will it be raised in Pakistan?” Shah asked.

Flagging off BJP's fourth 'Poribortan Yatra' from West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Shah said that BJP government will free Bengal of infiltrators once it comes to power in the state.

“Uproot the TMC government and we will give you Sonar Bangla in 5 years,” he said, adding that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed by TMC goons, but no action has been taken. "Once our government comes to power, each of the murderers will be sent to jail," he said.

He added that the Assembly Polls will be a fight between Narendra Modi’s “development model” and Mamata Banerjee’s “destruction model”.

BJP has increased the political activity in poll-bound Assam and West Bengal and with senior leaders regularly visiting the states. On February 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited both states and launched many development projects there.