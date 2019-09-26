ICAI student protest: ICAI president says considering forming committee to look into grievances

ICAI president Prafulla Chhajed said on Thursday that the institute is considering to form an independent committee to look into grievances of the students who are demanding revaluation of their chartered accountant examination answer sheets. He said the examination process followed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) ensures multiple level of monitoring for quality evaluation of answer sheets.

"We are considering to form an independent, high-level committee to look into the grievances of the students as well as to suggest the roadmap for the future. I will discuss the issue with council members before announcing formation of the committee," Chhajed said in a press conference.

The CA aspirants have been demonstrating over their demand for revaluation of their answer sheets, alleging they have not been checked properly.

The ICAI president said the institute is open to listening to the grievances of the students.

The students are protesting since Monday demanding better transparency in the paper evaluation process. They are demanding an amendment to Regulation 39(4) of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

According to the regulation, students can't demand revaluation of answers by the ICAI. They can only demand re-totalling of marks and can't question the merit of not awarding numbers for a particular answer.