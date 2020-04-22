  • SENSEX
I&B Min issues advisory, asks media persons covering COVID19-related incidents to take precautions

Updated : April 22, 2020 01:18 PM IST

Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff, the advisory said.
The advisory comes a day after the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi decided to arrange COVID-19 tests for media persons.
