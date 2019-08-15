IAF's Abhinandan Varthaman gets Vir Chakra, 5 pilots in Balakot strikes too awarded
Updated : August 15, 2019 02:33 PM IST
At least five IAF pilots who were part of the mission to strike a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp inside Pakistan, and Minty Agarwal, a lady officer who played a key role as flight controller during the Pakistani retaliation, were also among the military awardees.
From the Army, Sapper Prakash Jadhav of the Rashtriya Rifles will be posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra, the second-highest peacetime gallantry award.
The IAF received a total of 13 awards including five Yudh Seva Medals and seven Vayu Sena Medal.
