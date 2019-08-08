Politics
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman likely to be awarded Vir Chakra
Updated : August 08, 2019 10:58 AM IST
Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army after his MiG-21 Bison jet was hit in a fierce dogfight.
The Vir Chakra is awarded for acts of gallantry in the presence of the enemy, whether on land or at sea or in the air.
