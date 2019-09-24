Politics

I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if given fairly, says Donald Trump

Updated : September 24, 2019 10:34 AM IST

US President Donald Trump went on to raise the surprise awarding of one of the world's most prestigious accolades in 2009 to his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama.

Barack Obama was given the peace prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people", even though he had only just become president.