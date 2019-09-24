#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on September 24
Asian stocks flat, US futures rise on trade hopes
Oil gains on Saudi supply disruption, Mideast tensions
Rupee slips 7 paise to 71.01 against USD
Home Politics
Politics

I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if given fairly, says Donald Trump

Updated : September 24, 2019 10:34 AM IST

US President Donald Trump went on to raise the surprise awarding of one of the world's most prestigious accolades in 2009 to his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama.
Barack Obama was given the peace prize for "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people", even though he had only just become president.
The US President was speaking at a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
I would get a Nobel prize for a lot of things, if given fairly, says Donald Trump
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

Walmart expands $1 a day education program to deepen push in healthcare

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank; withdrawal restricted to Rs 1,000 per account

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Oyo Rooms plans to raise $1 billion to invest in diversification, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV